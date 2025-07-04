Residents celebrate Independence Day at the Grundy County Fair

Kids take to the track for Cheryl Hryn Racing's annual Power Wheel Racing at the Grundy County Fair on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Grundy County residents braved the heat in the few hours before the Morris Fireworks Thursday night to take in the sights, ride some rides, and get some grub at the Grundy County Fair.

The fair continues on Friday at noon, with a performance from Cloggin Craze at 12:30 p.m. and the Vest Dance Troupe at 2 p.m. The Grundy County Speedway will host the Spirit of ‘76 race beginning at 7 p.m.

People ride the rides at the Grundy County Fair on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The festivities open at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5, with Rielly Sanders Vocal Studio performing until 2 p.m. and the carnival will open at noon with all the fun from the day before, along with a pie and wing eating contest at 1 p.m., a performance by Jodi Pollak Percussion at 3 p.m., a demolition derby at 5 p.m. and the Route 66 Band at 9 p.m.

The carnival is open one final time on Sunday, July 6, and the Grundy County Speedway’s Stars and Stripes Enduro begins at 2 p.m.