Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Kayla Kinnard, 23, of Dwight was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license suspended at 1100 E. Washington St. on Monday.

Bailey Ward, 28, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on a LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear at 1607 N. Divison St. on Monday.

Joshua Cabrera, 20, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police and booked into Grundy County Jail on the charges of aggravated domestic battery and interference with reporting domestic violence at 120 Sharon Dr. in Morris on Tuesday.

Jazmine Lee, 20, of Chicago was arrested by the Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charges of driving under the influence of cannabis, no valid driver’s license, no valid or expired registration, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in the 1900 Block of North Division Street on Tuesday.