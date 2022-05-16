Minooka student wins Pete Muffler Memorial Scholarship

Caiden McCann of Minooka High School and the Grundy Area Vocational Center’s Fire Science Program has been awarded the Pete Muffler Memorial Scholarship. McCann plans to attend Augustana College and will major in health science.

The Pete Muffler Scholarship Fund was created to provide scholarships for young men and women of Grundy County who are choosing fire service as a career. The organizations who partner with this scholarship fund are the ones where Muffler devoted much of his time and talent: The Morris Firefighters’ Association, Morris Building and Loan, Grundy County Corn Festival, Morris Lions Club and Morris Fraternal Order of Eagles. The Community Foundation of Grundy County oversees the administrative tasks of the fund and scholarship.