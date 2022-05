The Forty and Eight Voiture 1195 program of the Blue Chevaliers thanked retiring Sergeant Steven Huettemann with a citation for his 27 years with the Morris Police Department, service as a US Army Military Policeman and duty during Operation Desert Storm.

Huettemann was presented the citation by Voiture 1195 Chef de Gare Jerry Terando. There was a reception at the police station, which concluded with Huettemann’s final sign-off at 11 a.m. on May 10.