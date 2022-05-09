Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Stephen Wells, 58, of Godley was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Sunday on the charge of possession of a controlled Substance following a traffic stop in the area of Kankakee Street and Route 53.

Dakota Bednar, 21, of Channahon was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated DUI on Route 47 near Spring Rd.

Jeffery Backhus, 27, of Morris was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Saturday on the charge of obstructing/resisting a peace officer.

Karoli Nkurizehe, 24, of Rock Island was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Saturday on the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended at mile marker 116 on Interstate 80 in Morris. .

Johnathon Edwards, 18, of Braidwood was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into Grundy County Jail on Sunday on the charge of possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Division St. in Morris.