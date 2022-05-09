Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Stephen Wells, 58, of Godley was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Sunday on the charge of possession of a controlled Substance following a traffic stop in the area of Kankakee Street and Route 53.
- Dakota Bednar, 21, of Channahon was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated DUI on Route 47 near Spring Rd.
- Jeffery Backhus, 27, of Morris was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Saturday on the charge of obstructing/resisting a peace officer.
- Karoli Nkurizehe, 24, of Rock Island was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail Saturday on the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended at mile marker 116 on Interstate 80 in Morris. .
- Johnathon Edwards, 18, of Braidwood was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into Grundy County Jail on Sunday on the charge of possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Division St. in Morris.