‘Sweet Tooth’ brings nostalgic sweets and novelty items to Morris

MORRIS — A candy shop in downtown Morris will instantly transport customers to their childhoods with its endless supply of classic candy and old-fashioned charm.

Sweet Tooth, located at 108 W. Washington St., transferred ownership on Oct. 25, when new owners Kevin Orf and his wife Tarra Dub walked into the shop “on a whim.”

Customers will be able to purchase many nostalgic and hard-to-find candies. The shop offers glass bottled sodas, unique merchandise, along with a variety of toys, games, and gifts. (Maribeth Wilson)

Orf was transitioning out of a career in customer service when the opportunity to purchase Sweet Tooth arose.

“We did a little research and decided it was something we wanted to dive head first in,” Orf said. “It wasn’t a snap decision by any stretch of the imagination, but it was presented to us very quickly and we wanted to jump in when we had the chance.”

The shop is packed with an assortment of candies, with a variety of jelly beans, over 20 flavors of Petersen’s ice cream, chocolate and gourmet popcorn.

Sweet Tooth is currently working on rolling out a new popcorn of the month with a few unique flavors. Orf also plans on taking some chocolatier classes to add a handmade touch.

Customers can purchase many nostalgic and hard-to-find candies. The shop offers glass bottled sodas and unique merchandise, along with a variety of toys, games and gifts.

“We want to make sure we’re covering everything that we grew up with and that our parents grew up with,” Orf said. “We are trying to get our hands on anything that you don’t see everyday.”

With everything going on in the word right now, Orf and Dubb want people to be “kids in a candy store again.”

“We want people to have an experience,” Orf said. “Come in and enjoy yourselves. Loosen your belt a little bit and enjoy what you have.”

Sweet Tooth is open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.