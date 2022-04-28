Chicago man charged with possessing stolen ambulance jailed in Grundy County

GRUNDY – A Chicago man who police say led the law on a wild chase down Interstate 55 in a stolen ambulance Monday night was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

Benjamin Herrington, 46, was charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting/ obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Illinois State Police.

Herrington’s 70 mile flight from Chicago ended in Livingston County, where he “tried to run over three officers who attempted to put down stop sticks” before he was “apprehended” by Abel, a Grundy County police dog, said Sheriff Ken Briley.

At first Herrington appeared ready to surrender after he exited the ambulance and climbed over the center guardrails, Briley said.

Officers ordered Herrington to kneel but he instead “scooted,” picked up his backpack and made a run for it, Briley said.

Herrington dashed into the northbound lanes of I-55 and jumped in front of a pickup truck, which swerved out of the way, Briley said.

He then attempted to grab the passenger side door but failed, the sheriff said.

“He tried to run from police when an Illinois state trooper tackled him,” Briley said.

“The trooper had him on his stomach and instead of staying, Harrington flipped on his back and got into a fighting stance,” he said. “The Grundy County Deputy released Abel and he was able to apprehend Herrington.”

Herrington was transported to Morris Hospital and treated for minor injuries, Briley said.

Herrington’s bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in custody at the county jail.