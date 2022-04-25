Morris Hospital reminds the public masks are still required in healthcare settings

MORRIS – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is reminding the public that universal masking is still required in hospital and healthcare settings, despite recent revisions to masking mandates on public transportation and other indoor settings.

This means all individuals entering Morris Hospital or a Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers facility must wear a well-fitted cloth mask or hospital issued mask covering their nose and mouth at all times except when eating or drinking in the hospital cafeteria. Bandanas, scarves, and face shields are not permitted in place of mask. The same requirements apply when riding on a Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers’ patient transportation bus.

The only exception is individuals who have a note from their provider indicating they cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.

“Even as masking requirements are changing in other settings, it is imperative that we maintain a safe healthcare environment for our patients, visitors, volunteers, providers and staff,” said Kimberly Landers, Chief Nurse Executive at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “Safety is and always will be our top priority. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”