LyondellBasell employee on honeymoon helps save a life

MORRIS – When Luke Halterman envisioned his honeymoon in St. Lucia, he did not imagine it involving his LyondellBasell EMT training to save the life of a stranger. EMTs are trained to be ready for any type of situation and Halterman found himself prepared and ready to respond. It was his quick action involving CPR compressions, which ultimately led to saving a man’s life.

It began with a failed attempt at scuba diving for Halterman and his wife, which landed them on the same beach as the stranger.

“I was actually scheduled to be snorkeling at the time but couldn’t get a good seal on my snorkel,” said Halterman. “My wife and I decided to head back to the beach and that is when I saw a kayak pulling a man, who was face down in the water, onto the beach. I sprang into action when I saw people gathered around the man but no one was performing CPR.”

Based on what Halterman understands, the man had gone into cardiac arrest and was beginning to drown when a good Samaritan who happened to be in close proximity, pulled him to the beach. Halterman was assisted by a respiratory therapist who was also at the scene and performed rescue breaths while he performed chest compressions.

“After about 10-15 minutes, my arms started to lock up from the compressions,” Halterman said. “Miraculously, he started to respond.”

Shortly after the man was resuscitated, an ambulance arrived and took the individual to the hospital.

“This was the first time I have had to do something like this, and thankfully it turned out well. I just hope the man is doing okay. I will always remember this experience.”

Prior to joining LyondellBasell, Halterman had no experience in emergency response but took the opportunity to attend EMT school which was being offered as part of his training. Halterman credits his training at LyondellBasell for saving this man’s life.

Halterman was presented with the CEO Lifesaver Award on behalf of LyondellBasell. The award recognizes employees and contractors who take heroic measures to save another individual’s life.

“Luke’s rapid response demonstrates the strength of his character and willingness to step up to help those in need,” said Mike VanDerSnick, Senior Vice President, Americas Manufacturing. “He truly is a lifesaver and we are proud to have Luke on Team LYB.”