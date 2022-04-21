Coal City provides activities for the community

Please allow me to introduce myself – Born and raised in the Chicago suburbs, I settled down to start a family in Joliet where we lived for six years before I became the Coal City village administrator in 2008. Since that time, local government, and more importantly, creating a high quality of life for the Coal City residents, continues to be a dynamic and fulfilling calling. I appreciate you spending some time to enjoy some of my insights into our local community in which nearly 6,000 of us call home. I am happy to share our upcoming activities. For those of you who have only driven on I-55 or visited one of the many children’s sporting events for which many people visit – come down and enjoy a night of food and drinks in Coal City.

Coal City works with partners to provide activities of interest for the local community. As the weather warms up, 2022 provides a renewed calendar. Local retailers band together with the Grundy Chamber for communal retail promotions including the upcoming May is for Mamas, celebrating moms the first week of May. Those who frequent the community businesses can enter a chance for raffles and retail baskets in addition to the opportunity for shopping local.

Additionally, a popular thrifting opportunity takes place on May 13 and 14. The all-town annual garage sale that includes Coal City, Diamond and Carbon Hill allows deal seekers to chart their course amongst over 100 participating residents.

After these shopping opportunities have been completed, one of the most important municipal services provided takes place – the annual spring cleaning. During the regular garbage pickup on May 19, Coal City residents clean out their garages and get unlimited curbside disposal.

This year will mark the return of the Market Fresh On Broadway Farmers Market at Campbell Memorial Park on July 30. This is the first of five open air markets, which convenes in the park every other Saturday until Sept. 24. This annual collection of vendors has grown into a unique space to find locally crafted goods and foods.

Throughout the summer, the village partners with the Public Library to provide additional opportunities such as outdoor family movie nights.

Fall Fest returns Sept. 17. Families can participate in events throughout the day featuring live music, food vendors, a 5K and Coal City’s annual car show. This all happens on Broadway while the main downtown strip is closed.

Please plan on participating and connecting with your friends and family in Coal City; you can always check www.coalcity-il.gov or follow us on Facebook to stay up to date on events and opportunities.