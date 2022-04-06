Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Sheila Conrad, 58, of Wilmington was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of battery at 521 E. Jackson St. in Morris on Tuesday.

Michael Mueller, 27, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on an outstanding Grundy County warrant for failure to appear for speeding at 24 George St. in Morris on Tuesday.

Jovanah Bugg, 48, of Minooka was arrested by the Morris police on the charges of driving while license suspended and Grundy County warrant for failure to appear at 2499 N. Division St. in Morris. on Tuesday.