Grundy County police reports: April 3, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Roy Marsh, 34, of Mazon was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and violation of an order of protection at 7:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 Block of N. Division Street in Morris. Marsh was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Trevor Tyrakowski ,30, of Coal City was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of driving under the influence at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 500 Block of North Dresden Street in Morris. Tyrakowski was transported to the Grundy County Jail.