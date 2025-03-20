Prairie Singers present Lenten concert series in Streator, Ottawa, Seneca and Peru

The Prairie Singers performing during the Christmas season. They will be performing again during Lent. (Photo provided by the Prairie Singers)

The Prairie Singers are hosting a series of concerts starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at St. Michael’s in Streator, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6 at St. Bede in Peru, 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s in Ottawa, and then at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13 at St. Patrick’s in Seneca.

According to a Saturday news release, the singers will perform “Lenten Prayer” written by Steve Wimer of Streator, and the second half of the program will be “At the Ninth Hour,” based on the gospel of Mark. It retells the last week of Jesus’s life.

The concerts are open to the public with a free will public offering.

The Prairie Singers are a vocal chamber ensemble with members from La Salle, Grundy and Livingston County.