Morris Hospital names new Chief Medical Officer

Morris Hospital announced Monday that Dr. Anthony Leazzo will be its new Chief Medical Officer.

Leazzo will be the liaison between the medical staff and hospital leadership and Board of Directors to ensure long-term collaborations and relationships, compliance with accreditation and regulatory standards and high-quality patient care, according to a Monday news release.

Leazzo has served in multiple physician leadership roles throughout his career, most recently as Medical Director for Northwestern Medicine Physician Network and Chairman of the Family Medicine Department in Geneva. He also served as the Clinical Medical Director at Concentra in Bloomingdale.

He also has 20 years experience as a practicing family medicine and sports medicine physician.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Leazzo on our senior leadership team,” said Tom Dohm, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “He brings exceptional experience that will help lead Morris Hospital into the future, along with a strong, calming presence and great ability to relate to others. Most importantly, he has a genuine desire to make a positive impact for the patients and communities served by Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.”

Leazzo is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and he completed his family medicine residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Mich., and his fellowship in sports medicine at Michigan State in East Lancing, Mich. He also has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arizona, and he’s completing a Master of Applied Science in Popular Health Management from Johns Hopkins University. He also served as a Lieutenant Commander and General Medical Officer in the US Navy from 1999-2002, according to the news release.