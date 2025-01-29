Registration for Rough Road 100 opens, race on Saturday, April 5

Cyclists waiting to begin the Rough Road 100 in Morris on April 6, 2024. (Photo provided by Julie Wilkinson)

The Rough Road 100 returns at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 5, and registration is now open for the yearly spring race.

Online registration is available at https://www.bikereg.com/rr100. Race packets can be picked up from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 4 at Keg Grove Brewing, 222 Wauponsee St. in Morris or the morning of the race until 7:15 a.m.

The Rough Road 100 is a mixed-surface race with 63% of the course road and 37% gravel for both the 100k and 64k courses. The event is all-inclusive.

According to the website, riders will face some short, punchy climbs, wind on the open portions of the race, and head into the finish on the I&M Canal tow-path.

Law enforcement will have six intersections blocked off for safe travel, and the course will be marked with ground arrows, turn signage and turn confirmation signs.

For more information, visit https://www.roughroad100.com/.