Park shelter reservations open for 2025 season

The City of Morris is opening park shelter reservations for city parks on Monday.

The park shelters can be reserved for those wanting to enjoy a relaxing day outdoors, planning a family outing or hosting a special event, according to a Friday news release.

“Our parks continue to be a favorite place for families to host special events and parties,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for another fantastic season and look forward to guests enjoying the two new pavilions located at Goodwill Park and West Side Park.”

Brown said he anticipates West Side Park being popular with the recent additions of bean bag boxes, pickleball courts, and a skate park.

Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and are available May through Oct. 15. It costs $25 for Morris residents and $50 for non-residents.

For more information on parks in Morris, visit morrisil.org/parks-recreation/. Reservation forms are also available at the City Clerk’s window inside City Hall, 700 N. Division St., or under the “documents” tab on the city website.