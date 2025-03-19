Grundy County Board approves bids for 2025 road improvement projects

The Grundy County Board approved five bids for road improvement projects during its March 11 meeting, amounting for $2,567,299 in improvements and repairs to roads across the county.

Highway Engineer Eric Gibson said AC Pavement won the bidding for the county’s cape sealing project in Saratoga and Graceville Township for $348,308.86, D Construction won the bid for hot-mix asphalt resurfacing in Ariana, Felix, Goose Lake, highland, Saratoga and Wauponsee Townships for $1,056,341, nearly $300,000 under the county’s budget for the project.

For pavement marking in Graceville, Felix, Saratoga and Wauponsee Townships, Precision Pavement won the bid at $143,903, more than $100,000 under the county’s budget for the project.

Gibson also said the county bid out for a product called Rejuvenator, which can be put on hot mix asphalt within the first three years of paving to make it last longer. This product will be used in Braceville and Goose Lake Townships, and it will cost $115,939, which is about $5,000 less than the county budgeted.

The county also sent out a seal coating project in Garfield, Goodfarm, Greenfield, Highland, Maine, Mazon, Nettle Creek, Norman and Vienna Townships, which will cost $864,780, about $100,000 less than the county budgeted.

Gibson said the county also received a $38,025 bid from Denler, Inc, which was about in line with the county’s budget expectation.

All five projects were approved unanimously, and construction will run over the summer.