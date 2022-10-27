Shop Local: Field Day in Morris offers a premium selection of men’s apparel, sporting goods and more

MORRIS – Field Day located in historic downtown Morris offers one-of-a-kind apparel, accessories, grooming and more for men.

Field Day was opened Nov. 5, 2021, after the owner, Patrick Keegan, spent the past 10 years working in design.

“We’ve always kind of been searching for this feeling of home. Everything we’ve always tried to do, no matter where we lived from New York City to California, were we always trying to sort of recreate Morris and out the situation and we couldn’t really find it,” Keegan said.

“So we always thought we’d love to get back here and kind of bring our expertise with us,” he said.

Field Day prides itself on stocking premium brands from Ralf Lauren to, Patagonia, to Cole Haan to Johnston and Murphy, and more. (Maribeth Wilson)

Keegan’s passion for retail came from his spending days with his father John Keegan, who was an avid golfer for 30 years and owned his own retail store.

“I grew up in the golf business. I was kind of immersed in the apparel piece of that business because he owned a golf shop while I was growing up. So, I learned kind of the retail business, living and growing up through him,” Keegan said.

He said he spent the last five-to-seven years thinking about opening a men’s store when the “perfect space” presented itself last summer.

Field Day prides itself on stocking premium brands from Ralph Lauren-to-Patagonia, to Cole Haan to Johnston & Murphy and more.

“They’re really sought-after brands and not easy to get in a small community. So, we are really proud to be bringing a lot of those name brands to Morris,” Keegan said.

Field Day in Morris carries a wide variety of items for men, including retail goods. (Maribeth Wilson)

In one year, Field Day has built its brand by designing and manufacturing its own apparel from T-shirts to headwear enhancing the atmosphere when customers walk into the store and adding to the overall aesthetic and architecture of the historic building.

For clients to fully immerse themselves in the store, Field Day offers more than just apparel and accessories, offering a wide variety of items including retail goods, grooming items and sporting equipment. Field Day even has a bar for clients to relax and have a drink while shopping.

“We’re always really focused on trying to make sure you have the best experience possible and you can be patient and fund what you love. If you don’t that’s fine. You can come in have a drink and have a great conversation,” Keegan said.

He named the store Field Day in honor of growing up in Morris and the “safe, playful, and sort of ‘Wonder Years’-esque feeling” the community brings.

“Field Day by definition is a day devoted. So, devoted to whatever it is that I think you love to do and so Field Day is for me, for men in our community all those different layers of lifestyle, whether you love to work out, or you love to play golf, or you’re a hunter or an outdoorsman, we’ve got you covered,” Keegan said.

For clients to fully immerse themselves in the store, Field Day offers more than just apparel and accessories, offering a wide variety of items including retail goods, grooming items, and sporting equipment. Field Day even has a bar for clients to relax and have a drink while shopping. (Maribeth Wilson)

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Field Day will have an anniversary sale from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5. On Nov. 5, the store will have a barber from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a food truck from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Field Day is located at 224 Liberty St. in Morris and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For information on Field Day check out their Facebook page or visit their website.