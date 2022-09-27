New classic car dealership opening in Minooka

MINOOKA – A new classic car business in Minooka gives a feeling of walking through time while providing the opportunity to purchase your dream car.

Aces Classic Cars, 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka, is an auto dealership offering buy, sell, and trade classic car consignment. Aces is owned by Matt Ewert and will officially open later this year. The hours will be Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Aces Classic Cars offers quality classic cars to first-time buyers fulfilling a dream to avid collectors globally,” Ewert said.

The dealership looks forward to offering great customer service and building a great relationship with the community, he continued.

On Sept. 14 the Channahon Minooka Chamber held a ribbon cutting with Mayor Ric Offerman, village and Chamber officials, as well as friends and family of Ewert to celebrate the new business.

The dealership building has been completely remodeled offering a safe and secure environment for high-caliber vehicles. The building features vinyl-art the lobby paying tribute to the Village of Minooka’s history, and the showroom features a 50s-style diner and garage vinyl-art allowing a glimpse of the past as you observe the classic cars. In addition, Aces offers outside heated storage for vehicles.

“Aces is a unique business that will attract visitors from near and far to Minooka,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “It offers a memorable experience for the buyer, seller and visitor and we’re thrilled to have them in Minooka.”

During the spring, summer and fall Aces plans to host car shows on its property, which features a large parking lot. The first car show was held Sept. 17 featuring 80 vehicles. In 2023 the car shows are expected to be monthly with additional weekly Friday Cruise Nights.

For more information on Aces Classic Cars visit acesclassiccars.com, call 815-255-2930 or search for Aces Classic Cars on Facebook.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber is a part of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry. For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.