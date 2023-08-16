Grundy County communities get federal housing funds

Four Grundy County communities are among those within the 53rd Senate District that will be receiving federal grant money for housing rehabilitation grants and infrastructure funds.

“I am excited to see so many communities in my district that are receiving grants,” said State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) said in a release announcing the funds. “The health and safety of my constituents is a top priority. These grants will help improve their access to safe and sanitary water, and provide them with a safe and sanitary environment to live in.”

Four local cities and villages have been announced as recipients of the Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation.

These grants are to aid low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Recipients include:

City of Morris - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.

Village of Coal City - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.

City of Henry - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.

Village of Bureau Junction - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.

It is anticipated that construction on these projects will start in spring of 2024.

Five local cities and villages have been announced as recipients of the Community Development Block Grant for Public Infrastructure. These grants are to be used for water and sewer improvement projects. Recipients include: