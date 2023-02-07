Jury trial set for suspect in Grundy County deputy shooting

A jury trial was scheduled for a Joliet man charged with multiple felony charges, including attempted murder after shooting a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy while fleeing a traffic stop in Mazon.

Demarcus Tramaine Denwiddie, 20, was arrested after Deputy Tyler Post pulled him over on Illinois Route 47 at DuPoint Road in Mazon on Oct. 7, 2021.

He fled in the vehicle and crashed on Route 47, south of Grand Ridge Road, and took off on foot. Post chased Denwiddie, and reported shots were fired.

In an interview with The Herald-News in October 2021, Sheriff Ken Briley said, Post was able to get within a few feet of apprehending Denwiddie, who turned and fired four times at Post.

Post was struck three times, Briley said. Two bullets were stopped by his ballistic vest, while a third struck Post’s left forearm, he said.

He was taken to Morris Hospital and made a full recovery.

Denwiddie was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Denwiddie is being held at the Kendall County Jail and his bond was set at $10 million.

Grundy County State’s Attorney Russell Baker said the state’s case against Denwiddie was strong and Denwiddie has the opportunity at any time to plea to the charges as they stand.

Denwiddie’s trial is set for Feb 21.