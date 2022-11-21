Grundy County approves new fee schedule for Heath Department

GRUNDY – The Grundy County Board has passed an Ordinance to adopt a new fee schedule for the Environmental Health Division of the Grundy County Health Department. The Ordinance was passed by unanimous vote on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Increased fees include those associated with Well, Septic, and Food Programs. The Grundy County Health Department is advising the public, contractors, and food establishments or temporary food vendors seeking permits to visit the Health Department website at www.grundyhealth.com or call to learn of the new fees before mailing applications for permits. Fee schedules and corresponding applications can be found at www.grundyhealth.com, under Environmental Health.

For further information regarding fees, please contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3115.