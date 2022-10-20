Iowa teen charged with possession of a stolen firearm in Grundy County

GRUNDY – An Iowa teen has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to court records.

Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit on Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Morris, according to police.

Court records state, Montgomery “knowingly possessed a Glock model 41, .45 caliber handgun” and the serial number “had been changed, altered, removed or obliterated.”

Police said the firearm was a .45 caliber pistol stolen from Waterloo, Iowa, in August 2022.

Montgomery remains in the Grundy County Jail on a $10,000 bond.