Minooka police investigating an attempted burglary of gun store

MINOOKA — Minooka police are investigating the attempted burglary of a gun store in the 200 Block of West Modamin Street that police say occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police responded to a “caller reporting four individuals walking around attempting to force entry into the business,” said Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyers. The business was closed at the time.

Meyers said when police arrived the individuals had fled in their vehicle. Police were able to track the vehicle to Chicago, where it was found abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call the Minooka Police Department at 815-467-2298.