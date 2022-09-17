Grundy County State’s Attorney challenges end of cash bail in Illinois

GRUNDY – Grundy County State’s Attorney, Jason Helland, filed a lawsuit requesting the Safe-T Act be deemed unconstitutional.

Helland stated the lawsuit was filed on Friday in Grundy County court with Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley and names Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul as defendants.

Will County State’s Attorney, James Glasgow, also filed a lawsuit on Friday to put a stop to the elimination of cash bail in Illinois.

The Safe-T Act was signed by Pritzker on Feb. 22, 2021, with the elimination of cash bail going into effect on Jan.1, 2023.

The suit seeks an injunction based on the act violating the single-subject rule, separation of powers violation, and violation of the three readings clause.

“Granting the Attorney General increased powers to pursue certain civil matters and abolishing cash bail cannot accurately be said to remotely touch the same subject, a single subject violation exists and the public act must be struck down,” Helland’s lawsuit said.