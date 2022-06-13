Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Turmand Durdern, 44, was arrested by the Morris police department on the charge of suspended drivers license on Friday at 3999 N. Route 47 in Morris.
- Anthony Hildy, 30, was arrested by the Morris police department on the charge of domestic battery on Sunday on Liberty Street in Morris.
- Kenneth Riddell, 62, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of possession of adult use cannabis on Sunday on Main Street in Morris.
- Zachary Weathersby, 22, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of possession of adult use cannabis on Monday.
- Nicholas Matteson, 30, of Morris was arrested on the charge of aggravated domestic battery and transported to the Grundy County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on Saturday on Bedford Road in Morris.