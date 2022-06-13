Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Turmand Durdern, 44, was arrested by the Morris police department on the charge of suspended drivers license on Friday at 3999 N. Route 47 in Morris.

Anthony Hildy, 30, was arrested by the Morris police department on the charge of domestic battery on Sunday on Liberty Street in Morris.

Kenneth Riddell, 62, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of possession of adult use cannabis on Sunday on Main Street in Morris.

Zachary Weathersby, 22, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of possession of adult use cannabis on Monday.

Nicholas Matteson, 30, of Morris was arrested on the charge of aggravated domestic battery and transported to the Grundy County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on Saturday on Bedford Road in Morris.