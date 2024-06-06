IHSA Class 4A Baseball State Finals Tournament: Providence looking to add to storied history

JUN 03 Providence's Eddie Olszta reacts to a big play during the Class 4A Super-Sectional game against Mt. Carmel on Monday at Crestwood. Olszta is a key cog in a deep Providence lineup that aims to earn the school's sixth state title. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Providence is the only school in state baseball history to have won three consecutive state championships (2013, 2014, 2015).

Providence also is one of three schools, along with Edwardsville and Joliet Catholic, to have won a total of five state titles.

Both of those records, for sole or shared possession, are on the line this weekend at the Class 4A State Final Tournament at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.

And it seems only fitting that the first semifinal pairs Providence (31-8) and Edwardsville (31-8) at 4 p.m. Friday.

Edwardsville is trying to take a piece of the first record above as it is the two-time defending champion after titles in 2022 and 2023, and the Tigers also are attempting to become the only team in state history to win six titles.

Providence, which could also reclaim sole possession of a record that prior to last year had been its own since 2015, stands in the way on both counts.

“They are trying to do something, and I know this is going to be a storyline that they are trying to tie our record, and that’s going to be on us to try to stop that,” Providence coach Mark Smith said. “But we’re going to enjoy the moment, get ourselves geared up and get ready for Friday and know that we have a monumental task ahead of us.”

Part of that monumental task will be dealing with an Edwardsville pitching staff that has been incredibly stingy. The Tigers have allowed two or fewer runs in 19 games this season. The two aces of the staff, sophomores Chase Milburn and Tony Eberlin, shoulder the lion’s share of the work. Milburn was sensational in a win over Downers Grove North in the supersectionals, while Eberlin already is committed to TCU.

Providence’s deep lineup should give Edwardsville some pause. The Celtics get productivity out of all of their lineup, and while Enzo Infelice, Jackson Smith and Nate O’Donnell are likely considered to be the most dangerous bats in the lineup, the Celtics have collectively accounted for 132 extra-base hits this season with 13 players with at least two extra-base hits apiece.

There’s depth in the pitching staff as well. Eight different pitchers have logged at least 10 innings this season and only two of them have ERAs above 4.00. Infelice, despite not logging 10 innings, is another arm to account for serving as Providence’s closer in several big games.

The opposite side of the bracket features Conant (29-7) and York (31-9). York is expected to throw Ryan Sloan (2-2, 0.18 ERA), a potential high draftee in July’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, and Conant likely will counter with Franklin Kirchner (9-1, 2.05 ERA) after the team’s ace Bryce Loeger (11-0, 1.00 ERA) exhausted his pitch count in Monday’s supersectional win over Glenbrook North and cannot throw again until Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at the teams competing at this weekend’s Class 4A State Tournament:

Providence Catholic Celtics

Enrollment: 785 (Voluntarily “playing up” in 4A)

Conference: Chicago Catholic League

Record: 31-8

Current win streak: 6 games

Head coach: Mark Smith (16 years, 408-202-3)

Previous state appearances: 1978 1st in A; 1979 DNP in A; 1982 1st in A; 1986 DNP in AA; 1995 DNP in AA; 2011 1st in 4A; 2014 1st in 4A; 2015 1st in 4A; 2016 1st in 4A.

Top arms: RHP Kasten Goebbert, jr., 6-0, 37 IP, 2.65 ERA, 36 K, 14 BB; RHP Cooper Eggert, jr., 4-1, 36 IP, 2.53 ERA, 36 K, 14 BB; RHP Nate O’Donnell, jr., 2-3, 33 IP, 3.39 ERA, 23 K, 13 BB

Top bats: LH Jackson Smith, sr., .435 BA, 45 RBI, 49 R, 6 HR; RH Nate O’Donnell jr., .434 BA, 52 RBI, 43 R, 11 HR; RH Enzo Infelise, jr., .347 BA, 31 RBI, 22 R, 7 HR

Edwardsville Tigers

Enrollment: 2,307

Conference: Southwestern

Record: 31-8

Current win streak: 13 games

Head coach: Tim Funkhouser (28 years, 831-218)

Previous state appearances: 1947 DNP in single-class; 1952 DNP in single-class; 1953 DNP in single-class; 1980 DNP in AA; 1982 DNP in AA; 1988 DNP in AA; 1990 1st in AA; 1991 2nd in AA; 1998 1st in AA; 1999 DNP in AA; 2000 DNP in AA; 2002 2nd in AA; 2004 DNP in AA; 2007 DNO in AA; 2017 in 2nd in 4A; 2019 1st in 4A; 2022 1st in 4A; 2023 1st in 4A.

Top arms: RHP Chase Milburn, so., 9-0, 57 IP, 0.61 ERA, 49 K, 18 BB; RHP Tony Eberlin, so., 7-1, 46 IP, 2.89 ERA, 53 K, 28 BB; RHP Joe Chiarodo, jr.., 4-1, 35.0 IP, 2.60 ERA, 51 K, 18 BB

Top bats: RH Lucas Krebs, jr., .380 BA, 34 RBI, 30 R, 2 HR; RH Kolten Wright, sr., .374 BA, 20 RBI, 39 R; RH Joe Chiardo, jr., .420 BA, 15 RBI, 20 R, 2 HR

York Dukes

Enrollment: 2,789.5

Conference: West Suburban

Record: 31-9

Current win streak: 5 games

Head coach: Dave Kalal (15 years, 290-200-3)

Previous state appearances: 1960 1st in single-class; 1993 1st in AA; 2023 4th in 4A.

Top arms: RHP Ryan Sloan, sr., 2-2, 40 IP, 0.18 ERA, 82 K, 4 BB; LHP Noah Hughes, sr., 8-1, 53 IP, 1.32 ERA, 56 K, 13 BB; RHP Chris Danko, sr., 6-2, 47 IP, 2.23 ERA, 49K, 13 BB

Top bats: RH Josh Fleming, jr., .352 BA, 28 RBI, 26 R, 4 HR; RH Drew Gami, jr., .304 BA, 15 RBI, 30 R; LH Chris Danko, sr., .257 BA, 28 RBI, 26 R, 1 HR

Conant Cougars

Enrollment: 2,388

Conference: Mid-Suburban League

Record: 29-7

Current win streak: 13 games

Head coach: Derek Fivelson (11 years, 167-162-2)

Previous state appearances: First state tournament appearance

Top arms: RHP Bryce Loeger, sr., 11-0, 70 IP, 1.00 ERA, 96 K, 23 BB; LHP Franklin Kirchner, jr., 9-1, 58 IP, 2.05 ERA, 75 K, 19 BB; RHP Connor Kehoe, jr., 3-2, 30 IP, 5.83 ERA, 30K, 22 BB

Top bats: RH Jake Parpet, sr., .427 BA, 30 RBI, 46 R, 8 HR; RH Jacob Szpiganowicz, so., .388 BA, 30 RBI, 25 R, 2 HR; LH Cooper Hanson, sr., .379 BA, 22 RBI, 38 R, 3 HR