Girls volleyball: New addition Adrianna Larson helps Newark past Seneca in straight sets

SENECA – Perennial small-school volleyball power Newark possesses a whole bunch of varsity talent year after year through the past two decades.
Go figure — the Norsemen just got even richer and stronger with the addition of junior outside hitter Adrianna Larson into an already rock-solid starting lineup.
Larson – who transferred from Yorkville – produced a match-leading seven kills along with two service aces in her first game as a Norsemen to help lead Newark to a hard-fought, 25-18, 25-22 victory over a talented group of Fighting Irish on Monday evening in Seneca.
“This is a different environment playing now for Newark, and I’ve never played the position as a hitter much, because I’ve always been a setter for my club,” Larson said, “It was so good for me to come in and contribute so well with my new team. I just love it.”
The Norsemen (3-0) received great contributions as well from all-state setter Lauren Ulrich (13 assists, three aces). Stalwart veteran Kiara Wesseh delivered six kills, eight points and two aces,while Kodi Rizzo and Addi Ness each added four kills helped by Elle Norquist’s game-best nine digs.
But it was Larson’s entry into the powerful Class 1A lineup that proved noteworthy for the Norsemen.
“Adrianna (Larson) is a very nice piece to an already strong group, where she plays all six rotations,” Newark coach P.J. McKinny said. “We kind of threw her into the mix right away against a very good Seneca team tonight, and she handled herself incredibly well, fitting in during her first match on the varsity level.”
Seneca (4-3) fought tooth-and-nail and received strong efforts from Faith Baker and Audry McNabb, who fired off four kills apiece. Alyssa Zellers added 12 digs, while Lainie Olson served up 10 assists along with three aces.
But the Irish just couldn’t quite solve the Norsemen and their new addition.
“We hung in there for the most part against some tough serving from a very tough team to beat year in and year out,” Seneca coach Noah Champene said. “Now they seem to have some new and talented players they can count on, which makes them even more of a challenge. But I was so proud of our effort tonight.”
The first set was tight, with Newark up 16-13 before Ulrich reeled off three consecutive service points and two aces to put the Norsemen ahead 19-13. Rizzo would eventually add a middle kill to put Newark ahead 23-16 before Larson blistered home a left-side dagger a point before Rizzo closed out the first set with another middle winner on set point.
“When you have an all-state setter (Ulrich) like we have on a team like this, it makes it easy to put down some big kills,” Rizzo said. “The one Lauren gave me to close out the opening game was perfect.”
Seneca was at its level best in the second stanza, as Baker’s middle blast found the court to pull within a point at 17-16. But Larson powered home two more left-side winners down the stretch, and Wesseh closed out the match with back-row winner that caromed off the net cord and bled home for the Newark victory.
“I wasn’t expecting to get a chance from the back row like that,” Wesseh said. “But to close out a match like that with it just getting over was pretty nice, especially against a tough team like Seneca.”