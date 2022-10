MORRIS — The Morris football team will host LaSalle-Peru on Friday night at 7 in the opening round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online using the following link: https://gofan.co/app/events/749403?schoolId=IL15591. Fans can also go to www.morrishs.org and scroll to the bottom of the page to access the link.

Tickets are $6 for all spectators including seniors and students.