Morris hoping to get back on winning track at Woodstock

The Morris football team was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press’ Class 5A poll for the last two weeks.

They won’t be there this week, as Richmond-Burton, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, handed Morris a 31-7 defeat last Friday.

This Friday will see another long road trip to the shadow of the Wisconsin border, with Morris (5-1) taking on Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight Conference White Division foe Woodstock. The Blue Streaks enter with a 2-4 record, having beaten Bartonville-Limestone and Woodstock North.

The big question for Morris and coach Alan Thorson is how Morris reacts after losing a game for the first time this year.

“The biggest thing for me is how our guys respond to that loss,” Thorson said. “Losing is never good, but a lot of times you find out more about your team after a loss than after an easy win. Maybe we needed to get humbled a little bit.

“I still think we are a very good team. We need to learn from the loss. The kids are angry, and I think they want to show everyone that they aren’t the team that played last Friday.”

After seeing two straight power running team in LaSalle-Peru and Richmond-Burton, Morris will face a more spread-out, pass-oriented attack against Woodstock.

“They like to spread it out,” Thorson said. “We won’t see the wing-T, triple-option type of offense this week. They will use different formations. A lot of spread with trips [three receivers] on one side, or spread with two backs in the backfield. It will be a lot like the offenses we saw against Coal City and Kaneland.”

Morris (5-1) will continue to try to keep its offense balanced. Quarterback Carter Button has completed 50 of 70 passes for 671 yards through six games, throwing nine touchdown passes against just one interception. A.J. Zweeres has been his favorite target with 26 catches for 376 yards and six TDs, while Gage Phillips has caught 10 passes for 122 yards and Will Knapp has eight receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Ashton Yard leads the way with 456 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries, while Jake Swartz has 231 yards and four TDs on 32 carries. Button has carried 38 times for 137 yards and three scores, while Zweeres has collected 121 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Sam Reddinger has carried 15 times for 119 yards and two scores.

“The big thing for me is how our kids respond on the field,” Thorson said. “Their attitude has been good at practice, and they have a little chip on their shoulder since they lost. We need to bring that to the field Friday night.”