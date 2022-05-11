Track and field: Morris hosts first Relay Invitational

MORRIS — On Friday, April 29, Morris High School hosted their first invitational since construction of the new track.

The meet consisted of regular track and field events but added different events such as the sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400) and the distance medley relay (1200-800-400-1600). The meet also included music playing throughout the meet and included the gauntlet mile, which includes athletes lining up on both sides of the track and cheering on athletes as they race.

The Morris girls team took home first place with 114 points. Providence Catholic took second with 105 followed by Lemont (88), Chicago (Ogden International) (78), Illinois Math and Science Academy (45), and Joliet Catholic Academy (20).

The team was led by Keira Kjellesvik, who took first place with a personal best 6:02.63 in the 1600-meter run. Other firsts for Morris included Jadyn Bertram in the 300 hurdles (55.89), the 4x400 team of Kjellesvik, Bertram, Paityn Valentine, and Moriah Mayberry (4:42.50), and the 4x800 team of Kjellesvik, Mayberry, Joy Dudley, and Libby Wright (10:55.62).

Second place finishes on the girls side included Dudley in the 1600-meter run (6:11.31), Mackenzie Enger in high jump (1.37 m), the sprint medley team of Gisselle Reyes, Alexis Johnson, Isabella Sallese, and Katie Eisenbeis (2:04.02), the 4x100 team of Eisenbeis, Johnson, Sallese, and Enger, and the distance medley relay team of Bertram, Mayberry, Wright, and Dudley.

The boys team finished second. Lemont finished in first with 94.5 points, followed by Morris with 81.5. JCA (53) took third, followed by IMSA 45, and Chicago (Ogden International) 29. Taking first place in their events were Myles Johnston in the 200-meter dash (23.74), Julian Gonzalez in pole vault (2.92 m), Corey Olsen in triple jump (10.53 m), and the sprint medley relay team of Gonzalez, Johnston, Ryker Anderson, and Danny Davy (1:41.40). Kaden Welch (4:37.50) and Matt Clark (4:38.99) took first and second in a very close 1600-meter run, each clocking personal bests.

Other second place finishes included Anderson in high jump (1.58 m) and the 4x400 relay team of Gonzalez, Davy, Clark, and Zach Hairald (3:47.81).

“We wanted to create something fun and different for the kids,” Morris coach Ryan Battersby said. “This time of year, it’s nice to switch things up a bit and have fun, but still compete at the same time.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and we had a lot of positive feedback from the opposing coaches. We can’t wait to keep adding to the meet and make this a tradition.”