Movies in the Park returns to Morris Friday, June 26

The Morris Area Public Library and the City of Morris are once again teaming up for Movies in the Park at Goold Park, which kicks off Friday, June 26.

The season begins with a fast-paced, family-friendly adventure with a determined racer who learns the value of friendship and community. To see the title of the movie, visit www.morrislibrary.com.

The events continue on Friday, July 24 and Aug. 14. All movies begin at dusk, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. They are also encouraged to arrive early if they want the best viewing spot.

“Movies in the Park is one of the best parts of summer in Morris,” said Morris Mayor Chris Brown. “It’s a chance for families, friends, and neighbors to come together, relax under the stars, and create lasting memories right here in our community.”

The event is free and open to the public.