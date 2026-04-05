Letter to the Editor: Kratom in need of regulation

Across Illinois, a growing number of municipalities are banning the sale of kratom—an unregulated, psychoactive substance sold openly in gas stations and smoke shops. These local actions are not isolated decisions; they are a response to a lack of clear statewide policy.

While lawmakers in Springfield debate how to address kratom, whether through regulation or prohibition, communities are being forced to act on their own. This patchwork approach creates confusion for consumers, challenges for law enforcement, and gaps that allow unsafe products to remain accessible just miles away.

Kratom is often marketed as a natural supplement, but its effects can mirror those of opioids. Despite this, there are limited safeguards in place to ensure product safety, consistency, or proper labeling. Potency can vary widely, and consumers often have no way of knowing what they are purchasing.

At a minimum, Illinois needs a unified, statewide framework that prioritizes public health and safety. Strong age restrictions, clear labeling requirements, and enforcement mechanisms are essential. Without them, the current “Wild West” environment will continue to put communities at risk.

Local leaders have made it clear that action is necessary. Now it is time for the state to step in and provide consistent, comprehensive policy.

Public health should not be affiliated with any political party. Illinois must act before more communities are left to navigate this issue alone.