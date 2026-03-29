Community Pulse: Progress ahead of schedule on Coal City Intermediate

As one school year begins to wind down, the excitement for the next one starts to build—especially for our fourth and fifth grade classes, who will return to their academic center this August.

Repairs to Coal City Intermediate School continue at a rapid pace and the finishing details are getting underway within the newly designed multi-purpose space that has been created within the footprint of the former gymnasium.

As you will likely recall, a crack was discovered in the north wall of the gymnasium in fall 2024, and upon investigation it was determined that two of the trusses in the barrel wood roof were damaged. Out of an abundance of caution, and conferring with the Regional Office of Education, structural engineers, and architects from two different firms, a decision was made to close the school and relocate students and staff to Coal City Elementary School.

For the past 16 months, the two schools have shared a building, adapting to changes in schedules and activities. Their staff have collaborated to maintain the outstanding academic programs of each school while also working together to provide students with fun and engaging experiences.

Based on community input, the Board of Education directed that the building be repaired. Once plans were finalized and materials secured, contractors removed the barrel wood roof and replaced it with a steel structure. By the start of the new calendar year, crews were working under the new roof on the interior build out of the space, which now includes a multi-use area and a band/music room in the former stage area. A hallway separates the two spaces, and access to the second floor has been removed, as that area is now officially abandoned.

Within the past couple of months workers have installed and insulated the metal wall studs. Plywood and drywall has been put in place and the taping and mudding of the drywall is nearing completion, and painting is expected to begin over the next week.

The work is progressing ahead of schedule, and we anticipate having access to the space by mid summer. This will give our custodial and maintenance staff plenty of time to prepare the building for its reopening in August.

The first day of school is always one of my favorite days of the year, and this year it will be even more special as we welcome students and staff back to Coal City Intermediate School.