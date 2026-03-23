Morris Area Public Library to close April 1-5 for more expansion work

The Morris Area Public Library will be closed from Wednesday, April 1, through Sunday, April 5 as it transitions to the next portion of its expansion and renovation project.

The library will open to the public again on Monday, April 6, with many changes to its layout and services.

According to a news release, the entire adult services collection will have a new permanent home on the south side of the building, and the youth and teen sections will move temporarily into the library’s new community space. All library programs and events during this period will be held in the basement auditorium.

The front entrance on Liberty Street will not be in use during this phase. Library patrons are instead to use the new west-side entrance off the back parking lot. The outdoor book drop will also be relocated to the back parking lot off Wauponsee Street for returns.

For updates on the project and library services, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.