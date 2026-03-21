City of Morris awards downtown landscaping bid to Garden Creations of Coal City

The city of Morris approved a $27,956 bid from Garden Creations of Coal City to handle the landscaping throughout town.

Stan Knudson, the city’s community affairs director, said Garden Creations is the same landscaper who handles all the flowers, plants, and landscaping in Coal City, and they do a fantastic job.

Knudson said Garden Creations will do 40 ground pots downtown, 50 summer hanging baskets downtown, the flower beds at City Hall, and the flower beds at the city’s signage around the town.

“Prior, we were just doing this seasonally and hiring this out,” Knudson said. “Doing this for a full year provided significant savings, because this group can actually lock in their prices at the nursery.”

Garden Creations will decorate the city with flowers in summer and fall.