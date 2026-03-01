Shaw Local

Morris Hospital offers free diabetes nutrition program March 18

By Marcus Jackson

Morris Hospital is hosting a free nutrition program, “Diabetes and Carb Counting,” on Wednesday, March 18, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave. The program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership.

A Morris Hospital dietitian will teach participants how to count carbs, identify carbohydrate-rich foods, and measure serving sizes. The program also covers managing blood glucose levels through smart food choices.

Managing diabetes starts with understanding carbohydrates — and that’s what this program is designed to teach.

To register, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or visit www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.

