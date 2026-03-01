Community Pulse: Calling all brainiacs, trivia masters

Do you like trivia? Do you want to help make a difference in our community? If you answered yes, join us for some trivia fun!

United Way of Grundy County is hosting a trivia fundraising event, which will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the

Loyal Order of Moose in Morris. Register your team of up to 8 people for $200 or if you are not on a team, individuals can sign up

for $25. There will be ten rounds of trivia and mulligans will be available for $5 if your team gets stumped. There will be a fifty-fifty drawing and an item raffle. Teams can bring in snacks and a cash bar will be on-site. Pre-registration is required by no later than May 1, 2026, at www.uwgrundy.org/events.

Do you want to promote your business while helping to make a difference in our community? Sponsorship opportunities are available and we are also seeking in-kind raffle item donations. Sponsorships include recognition for your business and help us achieve our fundraising goal. Donations of in-kind raffle items can include gift baskets, gift certificates, and other donated items for the item raffle will help us raise more funds and is a great way to market your business or products.

Funds raised from this event will help benefit nearly 50 vital human service programs provided by our local not-for-profit funded Community Partner Agencies that address: basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence mental health, transportation and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans. In addition, we provide the Grundy County 2-1-1 Program; a 24-hour county-wide 3-digit resource hotline, as well as, our Dolly Parton Imagination Library; providing free books every month to children from birth to age 5. United Way of Grundy County funds vital programs for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. Since 1946, United Way of Grundy County has made a positive impact in the lives of others in Grundy County, helping to make our community a great place to live and work.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County, call (815) 942-4430, email Info@UWGrundy.org, visit www.UWGrundy.org, and like us on Facebook.