Mazon turns 150 years old this summer

The Village of Mazon and its residents will be celebrating this summer as the village celebrates its sesquicentennial; the Village of Mazon, as of August, will be 150 years old.

The celebration’s theme is “rooted in rail, growing in community,” and it will celebrate Mazon, Verona and Kinsman, all platted along the Chicago, Pekin and Southwestern Railroad in 1876. The event begins Sunday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9. It will honor local history through family-friendly activities, historical exhibits, a lecture series, and the publication of a pictorial history album featuring photos and biographical sketches of community members from the three villages.

The plans for the event are still being made, but there will be live music, food trucks and a beer garden. Committee volunteers made up of the local residents are promising a celebration that will be enjoyable, inclusive, memorable and a local salute to the America250 celebration.

All proceeds from the celebration will be used to fund new park equipment and future expansion at Mazon Centennial Park, which was constructed with proceeds from the Mazon Centennial Celebration in 1976.