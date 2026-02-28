Joyce: Building opportunity, strengthening safety, and celebrating community across the 40th district

February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, a time to highlight the programs that help Illinois residents build real-world skills and connect education to meaningful careers. These opportunities are essential to strengthening our local economy while ensuring young people and working adults alike have pathways to stable, well-paying jobs.

I’m especially proud that our region continues to lead in workforce development. A recent $484,000 Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program grant will support the Bethel Family Resource Center in Chicago Heights, expanding access to training that prepares residents for careers in the skilled trades. Programs like these don’t just create jobs. They create lifelong opportunities, helping participants gain admission to apprenticeship programs that lead to stable employment and economic mobility. As we celebrate CTE Month, I encourage families, educators, and employers to continue supporting these efforts that strengthen our workforce and our communities.

Alongside opportunity, public safety remains a top priority. Recent tragic crashes in the Manhattan area have underscored the urgent need for roadway improvements, particularly along Illinois Route 52 and Manhattan–Monee Road. As someone with deep ties to the community, I take these concerns personally.

I have been working closely with the Illinois Department of Transportation, local officials and state partners to address safety concerns through modernization efforts such as clearer pedestrian crossings, improved lighting and updated speed management strategies. Encouragingly, initial steps already are underway, including adjusted speed limits following traffic studies. These are important first moves, but our work continues until residents feel confident their roads are safe for families, commuters and businesses alike.

February also provides an opportunity to celebrate agriculture and the people who sustain one of Illinois’ most important industries. I was honored recently to again receive the Will County Farm Bureau’s Legislator of the Year Award. Agriculture remains foundational to our district’s identity and economy, and I will continue advocating for policies that support farmers, protect land stewardship, and ensure the long-term vitality of rural communities.

Education and workforce preparation remain closely connected. I recently toured the surgical technology program at Prairie State Community College to learn firsthand about the training preparing students for careers in healthcare. Skilled professionals in operating rooms play a vital role in patient safety, and seeing the dedication of students and instructors reinforced the importance of investing in accessible, high-quality education programs.

Community pride also grows from preserving local history. I appreciated the opportunity to visit the Crete Area Historical Society and learn about efforts to convert a historic church into a museum. Projects like this remind us that economic development and cultural preservation can go hand in hand, strengthening community identity while attracting visitors and investment. Finally, February is Black History Month: a time to reflect on the history, achievements and contributions of Black Americans who have shaped our communities and our nation. Understanding our shared past helps guide our future and reminds us of the importance of equity, opportunity, and unity.

As always, I remain committed to expanding opportunity, improving safety and supporting the communities that make the 40th District such a special place to live and work. My office is here to help with state services, questions or concerns. Please reach out anytime at 708-756-0882, visit www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com, or follow updates on Facebook at facebook.com/senPatrickjoyce40.

Together, we can continue building a stronger future for our families, our workforce, and our communities.

Sen. Patrick Joyce D-Essex, 40th State Senate District