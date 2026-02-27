Kendall-Grundy Community Action accepting applications for scholarships

Kendall-Grundy Community Action, a division of the Kendall County Health Department, is accepting applications for the 2026 Community Services Block Grant Scholarship.

This scholarship offers educational assistance to income-eligible residents of Grundy and Kendall County with strong academic potential. This year’s grant will provide $5,000 scholarships to four people.

The scholarship helps offset the cost of tuition, feeds, and program-specific supplies for people pursuing post-secondary education or occupational training.

Applicants should plan to attend or be enrolled in an accredited college or university, trade school, or certification program, whether in-state or out-of-state, remote, in-person, or hybrid, and can be part-time or full-time.

The scholarship is funded and administered in cooperation with the Illinois Office of Community Assistance at the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applicants must provide proof of Grundy or Kendall County residency, gross household income for the last 30 days, and information for all household members. Household income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applicants must also provide proof of acceptance to an eligible school or program, an unofficial high school or college transcript, and education and program details, including intended major, enrollment status, and expected graduation date.

Community involvement like volunteering, school activities and participation in local organizations will also be considered.

Completed applications and all required supporting documentation are due by Friday, April 24, 2026.

For more information, visit kendallhealth.org/community-action/#scholar, or call 630-553-8051.