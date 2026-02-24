Minooka Community High School is accepting nominations for the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Minooka Community High School's South campus at 26655 Eames St. in Channahon. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

Minooka Community High School is accepting nominations for the 4th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The school honors outstanding athletes, coaches, teams, and individuals who have created a lasting legacy in MCHS athletics.

“The character of the inductees, along with their dedication to their sport, exemplifies the type of student who attends MCHS,” MCHS Athletic Director Matt Williams said in a news release. “It’s a great way to honor those deserving individuals.”

Nominations are now open through March 27, 2026, at www.mchs.net/page/athletics.

Questions? Contact AthleticHallofFame@mchs.net.

Nomination Categories:

• Individual athlete

• Team

• Coach

• Special merit individual

The 4th Annual Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be introduced at the Homecoming Game on Friday, September 18, 2026, between the sophomore and varsity football games vs. Joliet West High School.

Sophomore game starts at 5 p.m. and ends at approximately 7 p.m. The Varsity game begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Minooka Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will honor the Class of 2026 and their families at the Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Aces Garage Bar & Grill at 6 p.m.

More information can be found on the Athletics web page at www.mchs.net/page/athletics.