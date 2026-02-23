Morris council approves Tria Architecture for Fields of Saratoga, McKinley Park projects

Fields of Saratoga Park in Morris on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris City Council approved agreements with Tria Architecture and J&D and Associates for the design phase on both Fields of Saratoga Park and McKinley Park.

The agreement for Fields of Saratoga Park is $121,000 and the agreement for McKinley Park is $34,000.

Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson said demolition on McKinley Park has already started.

“Typically, what we see for engineering services is about 10-15% of the total cost of the project,” Knudson said. “This one came a little bit on the low side.”

Both projects have received $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grants for their development.

Renovations at McKinley include a new playground, a new swingset, and new equipment around the playground that will make the park safer and more accessible. While the park is closed, the baseball field will remain open once the season starts back up.

Improvements at Fields of Saratoga include inclusive playground equipment, reconfigured and resurfaced basketball and pickleball courts, more benches, fishing stations, a picnic shelter, and landscaping and waterfront enhancements.

Construction at the park is scheduled to begin in either late 2026 or early 2027.