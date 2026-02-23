Community Pulse: Connecting the community, trail planning and downtown accessibility in Morris

The year ahead marks important progress in how we move, gather, and celebrate as a city. Work continues on initiatives to better connect Morris through a system of trails and bike paths and improve access to the small business and event hub in our historic downtown. Additionally, downtown and city parks will provide nearly 50 opportunities for recreation, connection, and fun through a full calendar of events.

The City of Morris Downtown Parking & Community Trails Study launched last summer with goals of connecting our city and ensuring access to downtown. The study is funded by a $220,000 IDOT grant specifically for planning and research. Online surveys, booths at special events, public workshops, stakeholder interviews, and displays of tactical urbanism - painting a cross and adding whimsical signage – all solicited resident and visitor feedback with great success. Quantitative information was also collected. Crash analysis, traffic and parking counts, downtown parking turnover rates, ordinance review, and other data offered insight into the pain points and opportunities. The next step is the reveal of design standards, path network maps, and policy recommendations to not only address problems, but improve the flow of people and goods while creating amenities for the future.

After extensive time emersed in our community, consultants at Antero Group, who are leading the study assure us that the current systems for parking and trails, have good bones to build upon. Public engagement is critical in the next phase. The City of Morris will host another interactive public workshop on Tuesday, March 24th from 5-7 PM at City Hall. All are welcome and refreshments will be provided. Visit movingmorris.com for more info.

Community is rooted in connection. We are equally excited about events and festivals bringing us together this year. The Morris Restaurant & Retail Association- comprised of 30 downtown businesses in partnership with the City- will host a new “Downtown Gold Rush” March 1st-31st. The event encourages local spending, as patrons receive stamps on a passport for purchases with chances to win hundreds in downtown gift cards. It includes a “Lucky to Be Local” pub crawl Saturday, March 14th from 2-8PM, with a St. Patrick-themed shopping event preceding it.

In April, the Rough Road 100 bike race returns on the 11th. This race benefits We Care of Grundy County and draws more than 800 cyclists for a gravel ride that starts and ends downtown. Riders come for the weekend, staying in local hotels and supporting restaurants and shops. The Morris Woman’s Club Superhero Run follows on April 25th. This 11th annual downtown run raises funds for a new character-based scholarship for a high school senior.

Looking ahead, May’s highlights are the beloved Girls Night Out and 3 French Hens Market downtown, followed by a full season of festivals, movies, and concerts in Goold Park all summer. For more on all upcoming events, check out morrisil.org/visitmorris.

Through a shared investment in the future, our special city can continue to evolve while honoring its character. “Meet Me in Morris” is more than our tagline; it’s a point of local pride.