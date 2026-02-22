Longtime babysitter and volunteer Jo Dergo surprised with 90th birthday party

Among the guests joining Jo Dergo (from left) at the surprise party is her half brother Eugene Benjamin, whom she calls Tommy. (Photo provided by Amy Phillips)

Next year will mark six decades since Jo Dergo moved to Morris and decided to waste no time getting to know people by diving into volunteerism and educational roles. She celebrated her 90th birthday quietly on Feb. 13, and had a friend’s lunch invitation for the next day.

Amy Phillips of Wilmington had something up her sleeve when she picked her up on Valentine’s Day, engineering a detour to Dergo’s church, First Presbyterian, where a hushed crowd of guests awaited her at a surprise party in her honor. With Dergo known to favor a touch of pink in her hair, the space was turned festive with bright pink balloons and flamingo flourishes.

“It was really a surprise; it was great,” said Dergo, who learned friends painstakingly stayed mum for weeks for fear of giving the secret away. “It was a really good [birthday]. I had lots of people who came to see me. I was happy. … There were so many special people there. It was just wonderful. So, I was thankful.”

Amy Phillips (from left) celebrates the milestone birthday of Jo Dergo, joined by Julie Bruner. (Photo provided by Amy Phillips)

Positivity is one of her hallmarks as she recounts a life spent reaching out to assist in the community whenever anyone asks for help.

Dergo was born in North Carolina and grew up in farm country in Iowa. She moved to Morris in 1967, where her husband [Gehrig] was hired as a teacher and coach. It was the beginning of generations of the family playing dominant roles in football and wrestling at Morris Community High School.

“I didn’t know anybody, except I had one sorority sister from college that lived here,” Dergo said. “She was the only person I knew. And I didn’t really want to come here. Thankfully, I did. I’ve made so many good, good friends and been involved in so many different aspects of Morris, it’s just unreal.”

One of her great pleasures is reading books.

“I was on the library board for 26 years,” she said. “I loved being on the library board. I also loved volunteering all the time. … I was president of quite a few different clubs I liked.”

Jo Dergo reads a book to Amy Phillips’ 4-year-old niece Lilliegh Jane dubbed L.J. (Photo provided by Amy Phillips)

Among organizations she joined were the Morris Woman’s Club and DAR, or Daughters of the American Revolution.

“I liked being in anything anybody asked me to be in – I’d say yes,” said Dergo, acknowledging she initially had to overcome shyness. “I forced myself to do it, and it was worth it … I just decided I was going to meet as many people as I could and get to know as many people as possible and have a good time with everything.”

Representing Avon Products was one of her enterprises, and she also worked for years at the high school and grade school.

“I mentored children at the grade school, ones that were afraid to read and didn’t think they could do it,” she said. “I mentored them for four or five years.”

At the high school, she did everything from staffing the gates at football games to selling food at wrestling and football events.

“I just jumped in with two feet,” Dergo said. “Everything anybody asked me to do, I would do. It made my life really worthwhile. … I love people.”

These days, she doesn’t attend athletic events in person, but said she listens on the radio to all the sports games and news. She contributed to local radio on air for a time, and notes many residents recognize her for her distinctive voice.

Dergo is “Grandma Jo” to the numerous people she babysat in Morris for 36 years.

“I did it first starting out with teachers’ kids and then I moved on,” she said of her role as babysitter. “They were so sweet and so cooperative I just loved doing it. And I had so much fun. I taught them crafts, games and all kinds of stuff.”

She also relished taking care of babies, including infants. Dergo’s family extends to 13 grandchildren and their offspring.

She’s used to young adults coming up to her and asking, “Hi! Remember me, Grandma Jo?”

Phillips, a Morris native, said Dergo babysat countless children.

“She’s been involved in the community for a long, long time, and I was one of those lucky kids,” Phillips said. “I’m now 50, but she babysat and has been a part of my life my whole life, so I consider her my bonus mom.”

Dergo is a go-getter, Phillips said, describing her as one of a kind.

“I’ve got a lot of energy,” Dergo said. “I can still walk my little dog, Noel.”

Always an avid reader, she toys with the idea of writing her own memoir as she looks ahead to the next decade.

One of her enduring mantras is: “Oh, I can do that.”