Coal City United Methodist Church host a senior citizens gathering on Wednesday, March 4

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

By Marcus Jackson

Coal City United Methodist Church will host a senior gathering on Wednesday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6805 E. McArdle Road.

The event begins with optional devotions, hymns, and prayer in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. and activities from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The gathering is free and open to all seniors. Free local rides are available upon request.

To attend, RSVP by noon on March 2 by calling the church office at 815-634-8670. Mention transportation needs when you call.

