City of Morris seeks EPA loan for water treatment plant expansion, line improvements

The Morris City Council approved an agreement with the PA on Monday that will give the city a 30-40 year long interest free loan to expand its water treatment plant and improve its water lines.

Stan Knudson, the Community Affairs Director, said the amount the loan is for isn’t yet known, but it’ll be a large chunk of money that the city has a long time to pay off.

“Very few communities in the State of Illinois have the funding available to do the work that’s going to be necessary,” Knudson said. “This is the EPA saying, ‘you’ve got to get this done, right?’”

Knudson said the cost of the projects these funds would cover is a moving target right now. These aren’t projects that are happening in the immediate future, either, so more will be known as they go out to bid.