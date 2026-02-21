City of Morris receives $2 million grant for new wells out near airport

The City of Morris has received a $2 million grant to drill two new wells out near the Morris Municipal Airport.

Stan Knudson, the city’s Community Affairs Director, said the grant comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap.

Knudson said there was confusion even for him, when he saw it on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting.

“It sounds like there’s some type of housing development coming,” Knudson said.

Instead, the grant was filed to help fund the city’s project to dig two more deeper wells.