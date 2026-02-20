Morris’s Kaeden Martin and Andrew Wiley advance to finals in state 2-Ball competition

Kaeden Martin and Andrew Wiley, both of Morris, will participate in the finals of the 12U division of the state 2-Ball competition on March 16 during the IHSA 3A championship game.

Martin and Wiley advanced to the competition in a contest at the Morris Hospital YMCA, where two athletes are paired together and given a minute for each round. They rotate between shooting and rebounding moving through five spots on the floor, racing to score as many points before time expires.

The 2-Ball event made its debut during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game, and while it didn’t stick professionally, it has become a common competition for younger players, as it tests accuracy, communication and hustle.

Martin and Wiley earned the second-highest score in the state.

Both are students at Immaculate COnception School in Morris,.

“This event is about more than just making baskets. It teaches players to trust each other, communicate and perform under pressure,” said Chris Interial, Sports Director, Greater Joliet Area YMCA. “I have known Kadeen and Andrew since they were very young. I am very excited for them and this accomplishment. They work hard, are great young athletes and represent their school and community very well.”

Martin is the son of Rob and Kelly Martin, and Wiley is the son of Adam and Allison Wiley.