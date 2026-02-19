Grundy County zoning gives go ahead for new Mazon water treatment plant

The Grundy County Zoning Board of Appeals gave the Village of Mazon the approval to build a new water treatment plant east of the village on Grand Ridge Road.

Tim Hejny, with the Village of Mazon, said the project bids are due at the end of March, and will be paid for in part by a $131,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant along with some money from the State of Illinois. The village also received some loan forgiveness that makes the project possible.

Hejny told the Zoning Board of Appeals that the new plant will replace the current 83-year-old plant, which has been showing its age but has no issues otherwise.

“Typical lifespan for a water treatment plant is 50 years,” Hejny said. “That’s why this one’s well overdue.”

Hejny said there won’t be a need to dig a new well, and the village has 17 wells already total. 14 of those wells are shallow wells.

He said after bids are due, there will be at least a month of paperwork, and construction should take a year-and-a-half to two years.